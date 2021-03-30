Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 120,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $393,437,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,924,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,065,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,138.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.