KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 5% against the dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $495,394.69 and $82.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00249955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.60 or 0.00918291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 382,230 coins.

