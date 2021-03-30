Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $2.88 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $359.47 million and approximately $163.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00004875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088344 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,933,359 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

