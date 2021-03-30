Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 79.1% in March

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 69,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.66 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

