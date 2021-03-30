Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.32. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 136,793 shares trading hands.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 205.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.51.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

