Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

