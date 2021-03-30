KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:KPT remained flat at $C$11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,421. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.27 million and a P/E ratio of -54.73. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$9.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.50.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KPT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.