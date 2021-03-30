Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $27.43

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.48. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 22,427 shares.

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,760,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $13,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

