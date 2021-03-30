Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.82

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and traded as low as $113.90. Kubota shares last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 6,943 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

