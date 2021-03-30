Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.82

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and traded as low as $113.90. Kubota shares last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 6,943 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

