KZ Cash Market Cap Reaches $4,635.49 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One KZ Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,635.49 and approximately $44.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00143310 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

