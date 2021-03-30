L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $73.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LB opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

