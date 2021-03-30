LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and $13.67 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 139.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.