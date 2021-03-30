Laird Landmann Acquires 3,200 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 420,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,953.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann acquired 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,826. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 258,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.