Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $570.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day moving average is $463.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

