Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $573.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.56 and its 200-day moving average is $463.51. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $213.29 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

