Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.
NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $100.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $74,646,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
