Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $74,646,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

