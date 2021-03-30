Lamden Price Reaches $0.0844 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Lamden has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $16,947.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

