Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $628.54

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.54 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 711.20 ($9.29). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 704 ($9.20), with a volume of 1,924,586 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 628.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

