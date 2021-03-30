Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $139.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.86 million and the highest is $142.30 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $542.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

