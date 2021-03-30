Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 71,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 331,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

