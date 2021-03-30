Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 71,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 331,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.
About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
