Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Larsen & Toubro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

