Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.39

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.39 and last traded at C$41.09, with a volume of 158353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

