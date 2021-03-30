Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,333 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $466.80. 170,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The company has a market capitalization of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

