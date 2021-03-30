Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.44. 2,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.92 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

