Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $131,850,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 4.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,501. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.33 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

