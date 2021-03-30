Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,157,859 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,157,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,320,000. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.27% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 537,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 654,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $8,387,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 709,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,236. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

