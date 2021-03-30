Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 206,523 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,436,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.06% of Ross Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. 44,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

