Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 497,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,260,000. 3M accounts for about 2.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,402,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

