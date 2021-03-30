Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,687,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $2,056.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,072.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,791.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.