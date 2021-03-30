Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 370,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,182,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.22% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,844. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.56 and a 52-week high of $190.62. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

