Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,519,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $303.29. 153,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

