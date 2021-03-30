Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 449,751 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,061,000. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $293.44. 20,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average is $251.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 177.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

