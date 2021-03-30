Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Shares of 9,600 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.76. 72,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.03 and a 1 year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

