Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $1.16 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.11. 194,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average of $229.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.