Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $2.99 Million in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.08% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,850. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

