Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $3.61 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.54. 163,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.