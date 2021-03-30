Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $65.09 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 395,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,091,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 10,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 877,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 152,855 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

