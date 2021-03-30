Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Invests $70.49 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,000. Honeywell International makes up 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.83. 55,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.