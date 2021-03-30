Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 170,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,029. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

