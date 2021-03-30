Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. The stock has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.