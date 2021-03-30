Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $78.63 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,634,000. Zoetis accounts for 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.10% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 499,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,881. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

