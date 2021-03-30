Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 430,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,873,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE CL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

