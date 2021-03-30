Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 989,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,788,000. Chevron comprises 2.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 298,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

