Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

