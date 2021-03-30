Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,284,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,362,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 347,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

