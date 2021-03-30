Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 227,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

