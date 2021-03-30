Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,698,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,743,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

