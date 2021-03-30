Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,764,497 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,764,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,635,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

