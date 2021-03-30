Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 518,235 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 518,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock worth $39,473,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. 279,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

