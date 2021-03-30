Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $116.31 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,314,000. Linde comprises 3.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Linde as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.94. 34,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,135. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.